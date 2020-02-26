Gas leak under investigation in Chariton; schools under lockdown

Police said they want to ensure the safety of a resident in a house.

CHARITON, Iowa — Chariton police are investigating a gas leak that has caused schools to go into lockdown Wednesday.

Officers said the affected area is the 700 block of North 13th Street. They say they are trying to determine the safety and welfare of a resident at a house in that block.

Chariton Public Schools has posted on Facebook of what they're describing as a "public safety situation" near Van Allen Elementary School Wednesday.

They say the schools will remain on lockout until further notice. They say all children are safe. Police put the lockdown on place to ensure no students enter the affected area.