Police: Gas leak forces closure of large portion of Douglas Ave. in Urbandale

MidAmerican told Local 5 crews are on scene working to shut off the gas.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police want you to avoid Douglas Avenue in Urbandale between 114th/111th streets and 104th St.

A spokesperson with the Urbandale Police Department said construction crews hit a "very large" gas line while working Tuesday morning. MidAmerican said they have no ETA on when the area will reopen other than the closure will last a while.

The intersection of Douglas Ave. and 109th St. is closed, according to police.

Traffic heading eastbound west of the intersection cannot go farther than 114th/111th near Casey's. Traffic heading westbound east of 109th cannot go farther than Homemakers Furniture around 104th St. Traffic heading northbound on 109th must turn around at Justin Drive and those heading southbound should turn around Prairie Drive.