Live: Derek Chauvin defense calls medical expert to the stand

Dr. David Fowler was the chief medical examiner in Maryland and will offer testimony on George Floyd's cause of death.

Judge denies defense motion for acquittal based on lack of evidence; these motions standard in criminal cases

Morries Hall will not have to testify due to his Fifth Amendment right

Former Maryland chief medical examiner takes stand as expert

Use-of-force expert: Chauvin acted with 'objective reasonableness' in his restraint of Floyd



Jury heard testimony, saw video of George Floyd's 2019 arrest

Shawanda Hill, with Floyd when he was arrested on May 25, 2020, testified

Defense showed new body camera footage from officer who said he was 'concerned' about crowd of bystanders

Judge Peter Cahill expects closing arguments Monday, April 19

The defense attorney for Derek Chauvin called his first witnesses on Tuesday, and all testimony in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer could wrap up by Thursday.

The jury would then be sequestered as they begin their deliberations on Monday, April 19.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday morning, and the defense began calling witnesses to the stand.

The jury first heard from several witnesses who testified about a 2019 arrest of George Floyd. The judge clarified that the testimony could only be used to show what effects opiates might have had on him.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson also called Shawanda Hill, who was with Floyd when he was arrested and said that he was falling asleep in the car before officers arrived.

Another police officer who responded to Cup Foods, Peter Chang, testified that he believed the crowd of bystanders was "aggressive" and that he was concerned for officer safety. Nelson showed the jury extended clips of his body camera video.

Finally, Nelson called his own use-of-force expert to counter testimony from those called by the state. Barry Brodd, who has testified in dozens of cases, said Chauvin acted with "objective reasonableness" in his restraint of Floyd. He also said that he does not believe "prone control" qualifies as a use of force.

On cross-examination, Brodd acknowledged that if the prone restraint caused Floyd pain, then it would have to be considered a use of force.

Wednesday morning Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Morries Hall, who was with Floyd during his arrest, does not have to testify because of his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination.

Thursday, April 15

9:30 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson called his first medical expert to the stand. Dr. David Fowler was the chief medical examiner in Maryland and has been a forensic pathologist for more than 30 years.

9 a.m.

The judge met with Morries Hall and his attorneys Wednesday morning, to determine if Hall can be called to testify in the trial.

Hall has invoked his Fifth Amendment right, which allows him not to testify if it will incriminate him. He was with Floyd during his arrest and is concerned about a third-degree murder charge related to allegations of providing Floyd opiates.

Judge Cahill told the defense to make a narrow list of questions that focus on Floyd's condition before his arrest on May 25, 2020, and to present them to Hall.

"Mr. Hall cannot answer any of the questions the defense put forward," Hall's attorney said on Tuesday.

She said that if Hall has to testify that Floyd appeared to be under the influence of opiates, and then Chauvin is acquitted, "he has now given the state, on a silver platter, testimony to use against him."

Cahill said he found that the argument was persuasive.

"I am finding that he has a complete Fifth Amendment privilege here," Cahill said, agreeing to "quash the subpoena" and excuse Hall from testifying.

8:50 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson made a motion for acquittal Wednesday morning, asking the judge to dismiss the charges against Chauvin because "the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction."

This is a routine step in a defense attorney's process. Nelson indicated to the judge on Tuesday that he had wanted to do this right after the state rested its case.

Nelson argued Thursday that the state failed to present enough evidence that the use of force is unreasonable, and that the prosecution's experts contradicted one another. He also argued that the medical examiner who performed Floyd's autopsy said something different than the other medical experts called.

"The state has essentially introduced doubt" by offering multiple expert opinions that contradict one another, Nelson said.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said "there's no question" that all of the use-of-force experts called by the state testified that Chauvin's force was "objectively unreasonable." As for medical causation, Schleicher said the state's evidence, if believed by a jury, clearly established that Chauvin's actions caused Floyd's death.

The judge denied the motion.

Judge Cahill denies the defense motion for motion for acquittal. He notes that in motions like this, the standard is different than the standard the jury needs to follow.



He has to give the greatest weight to the state's witnesses in this kind of motion. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 14, 2021

Wednesday, April 14

The first witness of the morning was retired Minneapolis police officer Scott Creighton, who arrested George Floyd in 2019. Judge Peter Cahill told the jury that Creighton's testimony is being used for the sole purpose of showing what potential effect opioids could have on Floyd, and is not to be taken as evidence about his character.

His testimony was followed by retired paramedic Michelle Moseng. She also responded to the scene when Floyd was arrested in 2019, and expressed concern about Floyd's blood pressure afterward.

Shawanda Hill, a woman who was with George Floyd on the day he died was the next witness the defense called to the stand. She said Floyd was "happy, normal, talking, alert" when they were inside Cup Foods. She said Floyd then offered her a ride to her house.

Hill said Floyd fell asleep in the car, and he would wake up and make "a little gesture" and then nod back off. She said Floyd had told her in the store that he was tired.

Hill confirmed that Floyd was roused by the police when they approached the car to arrest him.

Hill agrees that in the car, George Floyd suddenly fell asleep.



And was asleep when the store workers came to the car (to address the counterfeit bill)



Hill told the store workers she would wake up Floyd and send him back inside. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 13, 2021

Defense attorney Eric Nelson called Minneapolis Park Police officer Peter Chang as the fourth witness of the day Tuesday.

Chang was one of the other officers who responded to the scene of Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020. He told the defense that he was concerned about the crowd of bystanders getting "louder and aggressive" and said they were "very aggressive" toward officers.

"I was concerned for the officers' safety at that point," he said.

For the defense's final witness on Tuesday, use-of-force expert Barry Brodd was called to the stand. Brodd also testified in the trial of the Chicago police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Brodd testified for the entire afternoon, telling the jury, "I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified and was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd." He also said he believes Chauvin felt threatened by the crowd of bystanders, and he does not consider a prone restraint to be a use of force.

Upon cross-examination, Brodd acknowledged to the prosecution that if the prone restraint caused Floyd pain, it would indeed be a use of force.

Judge Cahill told jurors that if all testimony is complete by the end of the day Thursday, the court will take Friday off and closing arguments will begin on Monday. Jurors have been told to pack a bag in anticipation of sequestration and deliberations.