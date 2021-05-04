Live: Minneapolis police chief takes stand in Derek Chauvin trial

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies in the murder trial of his former officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.

Monday, April 5

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo takes the stand

Doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead testifies he believed hypoxia caused the cardiac arrest

Judge tells attorneys that testimony from officers condemning Chauvin's use of force will soon become 'cumulative'

Friday, veteran Minneapolis police officer Lt. Zimmerman called Chauvin's actions 'totally unnecessary'

Judge adjourned court before noon Friday with trial ahead of schedule

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand late Monday morning to testify in the murder trial of his former officer, Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death. Arradondo fired Chauvin and the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest within 24 hours.

Prosecutors called Arradondo to the stand, and began by asking him about the Minneapolis Police Department motto, "To protect with courage and serve with compassion."

"We are oftentimes the first face of government that our communities will see, and we will oftentimes meet them at their worst moments," Arradondo said. "It's very important that we meet our community in that space, treating them with dignity."

Before the jury came in on Monday, Judge Peter Cahill told prosecutors that testimony from other officers giving opinions on Chauvin's use of force will soon become "cumulative."

"You're not going to be able to ask every officer, 'What would you have done differently?'" Cahill said.

The first witness to take the stand Monday was Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who attempted to resuscitate George Floyd and then pronounced him dead on May 25, 2020. He said at the time he believed that "hypoxia," or insufficient oxygen, was the most likely cause of cardiac arrest.

The prosecution called 19 witnesses to the stand last week, including multiple Minneapolis police supervisors. In a significant moment for the prosecution, the longest-serving officer on the force and the head of the homicide unit called Chauvin's use of force "totally unnecessary." Chauvin's direct supervisor on that night said the former officer did not immediately tell him what type of force he used, or how long he used it.

Bystander video viewed across the globe, along with police body camera footage, showed Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

LIVE UPDATES

Monday, April 5

11:15 a.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand late Monday morning to testify in the trial of his former officer.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked the chief about the department's motto: "To protect with courage and serve with compassion."

"We are oftentimes the first face of government that our communities will see, and we will oftentimes meet them at their worst moments," Arradondo said. "The badge that I wear ... means a lot, because the first time that we interact with our community members may be the only time that they have an interaction."

Arradondo added, "It's very important that we meet our community in that space, treating them with dignity."

Schleicher asked Arradondo about trainings and continuing education for police officers. He said the trainings should, and do, evolve with the times.

Arradondo told the prosecutor that as a patrol officer, he has had to use force before. Schleicher asked the chief to talk about his promotion up through the ranks with Minneapolis police, and then asked for an overview of the department structure.

Schleicher asked Arradondo about the pre-service and continuing education trainings that MPD officers receive.

Arradondo said in pre-service training, recruits and cadets learn about city law, procedural justice, critical thinking, defense tactics, and "basic indoctrination into the Minneapolis Police Department." They then go into field training, where they're teamed up with a mentor for several months.

Once they're fully sworn in, officers are required to take annual in-service trainings on topics like critical incident training, crisis intervention training, defensive tactics and basic CPR, Arradondo said.

"We put a lot of time, energy and resources into our training," he said. "Training is absolutely, vitally essential to use as a department."

He said this recurring training re-emphasizes "not only our policies, but really our values as a police department, and what our community expects of us."

Arradondo said the training is important because police officers do not have the luxury of being judged on their "body of work." He said community members will instead say, "I'm going to grade you on how you're doing during this call, during this interaction."

The chief said trauma impacts not only the community, but the officers who serve it.

"We do a great deal of training and work on officer wellness, because we need to make sure that our officers are well when they're interacting with our communities," he said.

Arradondo said Minneapolis police officers are required to be familiar with department policies and procedures.

10:55 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson began cross-examining Dr. Bradford Langenfeld by asking about other things that might cause hypoxia.

"Certain drugs can cause hypoxia," he said. "Agreed?"

Langenfeld agreed that drugs including fentanyl and methamphetamine can cause hypoxia.

Nelson asked the doctor about the carbon dioxide level in Floyd's blood gas sample, which was a little over 100. The doctor said 35-45 would be normal in a healthy person. Langenfeld said fentanyl can cause increased carbon dioxide levels.

Nelson asked Langenfeld if someone can still be killed by fentanyl, even if they have a history of opiate abuse. Langenfeld said yes, they can.

Nelson asked Langenfeld if he or the paramedics provided Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opiate overdose. He said no.

Upon redirect, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked the doctor to clarify his last answer.

"Administering Narcan to someone who potentially suffered a fentanyl overdose, once that person is in cardiac arrest, the administration of Narcan would provide no benefit," Langenfeld said.

The doctor also clarified that carbon dioxide would be expectedly high when someone is in cardiac arrest. "In my estimation the blood gas in this case wasn't very strong evidence for one cause or another," he said.

9:50 a.m.

The state called the doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead to the stand on Monday.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell questioned Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who said that he tried to resuscitate Floyd on May 25, 2020. He said Floyd was in cardiac arrest when he came into the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Floyd arrived in the emergency room at about 8:55 p.m., Langenfeld said. CPR had already been started. Blackwell asked if Floyd's heart was beating on its own at any point, and Langenfeld replied, "not to a degree sufficient to sustain life."

The paramedics who brought Floyd in said he had been restrained by officers. Langenfeld testified that they did not mention a potential drug overdose or heart attack. Those are among the possible causes of death that Chauvin's attorney plans to use in his defense.

Langenfeld told the prosecutor that he did not receive any report that officers had attempted to give Floyd CPR.

"It's well known that any amount of time that a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome," he said. "Approximately 10 to 15% decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered."

Langenfeld testified that Floyd was in PEA, or Pulseless Electrical Activity, which he said can suggest hypoxia, or low oxygen.

Langenfeld described the ways he and his team attempted to resuscitate Floyd, including inserting an IV directly into Floyd's bone.

Prosecutor Blackwell asked Langenfeld to go through the "H's and T's of advanced cardiac life support" and describe conditions that can cause cardiac arrest. The doctor said he felt some causes were "less likely" based on information from paramedics and from his exam of Floyd.

He said because the paramedics did not report any heart attack symptoms, he did not think that was likely. There was also no report of an overdose, he said, so he did not feel there was a specific toxin that they could give an antidote for.

He also considered acidosis, in particular "excited delirium." He said that there was no report that Floyd was very sweaty or "extremely agitated," which are common with excited delirium. "I didn't have any reason to believe that that was the case here," he said.

Langenfeld said he felt that hypoxia, or "oxygen insufficiency" was more likely than the other possibilities. "Asphyxia" is another commonly used term.

Once Dr. Langenfeld determined that they could not resuscitate Floyd, he pronounced him dead.

9:20 a.m.

The judge held a "Schwartz hearing" off audio and video on Monday, to identify potential juror misconduct. It's currently unclear what prompted the hearing. Judge Peter Cahill said he found no evidence of wrongdoing after questioning the jurors.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson also stated his objection to last week's testimony from Lt. Richard Zimmerman, who said he believed Chauvin's conduct was "totally unnecessary."

The judge and attorneys also discussed parameters around upcoming testimony from Sgt. Ker Yang, who will testify about the Minneapolis Police Department's crisis intervention training.

Cahill said after the training sergeant and the two expert witnesses testify about whether Chauvin's use of force was appropriate, the state will need to stop focusing on that topic.

"We are getting to the point of being cumulative," Cahill said. "You're not going to be able to ask every officer, 'What would you have done differently?'"

9 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has made a motion to have the entirety of Derek Chauvin's body camera video submitted as evidence in the trial.

The prosecution played the videos but only showed part of Chauvin's, and cut off the other officers' cameras early.

Nelson said that the videos have to be included in full to show the "totality of circumstances." But prosecutor Matthew Frank said some of the footage is not relevant, including the part that relates to whether or not Floyd passed a counterfeit bill.

The videos also include hearsay, Frank said.

Friday, April 2

The testimony during the first week was often emotional, with several witnesses breaking down into tears while recalling the events they witnessed at 38th and Chicago last year as Floyd was arrested and restrained by Minneapolis police.

The court heard from George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross about their relationship and his struggles with opiate addiction; Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who wanted to give Floyd medical aid at the scene; MMA fighter Donald Williams, who said he recognized Chauvin's actions as a "blood choke;" and several minors, one of whom shot the now-viral video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Friday's proceedings ended early after Judge Peter Cahill said the trial was running ahead of schedule. The trial is estimated to last about four weeks.

What's ahead

Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty told KARE 11 that this week the jury can expect to hear expert testimony involving everything from use of force to cause of death.

"Expert testimony can be dry, and sometimes depending on your expert, they can speak in language that, like anybody does in their own job, that nobody else really understands," Moriarty said. "So it's really going to be the state's job to make sure they break that down so that it's understandable to the jury."

Moriarty expects to hear more testimony this week from law enforcement on use of force, including from Inspector Katie Blackwell who was the commander in charge of MPD's training unit last year. She said we might also hear from a use of force expert put on by the state to talk about Chauvin's actions, and possibly someone from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County chief medical examiner, is a key witness as Floyd's cause of death continues to be a focus in the trial. He conducted the autopsy, stating the cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and that the manner of death was "homicide."