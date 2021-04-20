Iowa leaders, activists and organizations react to Chauvin guilty verdict

From Tyrese Haliburton to to DSM BLM, leaders are celebrating the verdict but acknowledging there is more to be done for equality for all.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd after 10 hours of jury deliberation.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, as well as a third-degree murder charge reinstated by Judge Peter Cahill.

While the trial and the incident both happened in Minnesota, leaders and activists in Iowa are speaking following the verdict.

"Remember that even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty, that is not justice," Jaylen Cavil with the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement tweeted before the verdict came down. "Justice comes from the dismantling of policing in America and ensuring that cops can no longer execute Black people."

Following the verdict, Cavil tweeted, "Derek Chauvin is guilty, but George Floyd is still dead. #AbolishPolice."

The organization of DSM BLM released a statement following the verdict, echoing Cavil's tweets.

The statement reads in part:

"We are not victorious yet. We, like our ancestors, believe in abolition. Our hope is that, one day, prisons and police will vanish from this earth. We believe that justice will be served when no more blood from Black peoples’ bodies is spilled in the street. One murderous cop’s conviction isn’t enough to ensure it will never happen again.

"We believe George Floyd’s legacy to be more than another human put into prison, but to put an end to policing. To abolish a system that perpetuates the enslavement and slaughter of Black folks. To end the pigs ablility to murder, manipulative, abuse, traumatize and terrorize our community. To eradicate all systems that uphold white supremacy."

Read the full statement:

Former Cyclone basketball star and current NBA player Tyrese Haliburton tweeted "GUILTY" shortly after the verdict came down.

Al Womble, chair of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus, told Local 5's Eva Andersen that he felt "a great sense of relief" after the verdict came down.

"To finally see somebody held accountable for taking the life of an unarmed black man, but also to a realization that our struggle still continues across this state and across this nation," Womble said. "There are still many hurdles that we need to overcome there are still many things that have to be done"

Over at the statehouse, Local 5's Rachel Droze spoke with state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines. He said while accountability was served Tuesday, there is still a lot of work to do for justice.

"You know, we have to understand that we have a lot of work to do, racism still exists. And we now have an opportunity to stop dealing with racism on a cosmetic level, but a systemic level," Abdul-Samad said. "And if we go to a systemic level of dealing with racism, then we'll begin to eliminate it."

Another voice from the Iowa Capitol spoke out via Twitter video. Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, simply tweeted "Guilty but not over."

In the video, Smith said he felt confused about the verdict.

"That guilty verdict is important. It justifies, it shows that our fights for equity are true, and it gets us through this time," Smith said. "But real accountability, real change, true justice is what gets us through a lifetime. And so our work must continue."

Rev. Rob Johnson, another Black leader in central Iowa, said he won't be celebrating the verdict for that reason.

"We’ve been yelling 'Black lives matter' for years now. This is just one step in the process. Just one! Just one!" Johnson said. "So people ask me all the time, 'Rob, are you going to celebrate?' Probably not. I’m not going to celebrate and here’s why: because there’s work that we have to do."