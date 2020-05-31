Defining Progress | A community pulse check following the death of George Floyd

Local 5 breaks down the events surrounding George Floyd's death in Des Moines and what the community has done to move the needle forward.

What has been done in Iowa?

Local 5 is breaking down the events surrounding George Floyd's death in Des Moines and what the community has done to move the needle forward.

Iowans found during protests that they can serve their community immediately, without help from the government. They went from the bottom up, not the top down.

The calls for equity and equality for all grew louder and louder. Iowa worked to pass some legislation to address those calls, but advocates say even those aren't enough or are the complete opposite of what the state needs.

Protests sparked across the country within hours, the first in Des Moines happened just days following Floyd's death . Some turned violent among smaller groups, with demonstrators being tear-gassed and some police cars vandalized.

While there have been many killed by the hands of police in this country, the fact that someone caught Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck brought it from lines in a news story to a video that can be viewed on numerous mobile platforms.

Floyd's death, captured on camera for the entire world to see, brought a greater sense of urgency to address police brutality in the United States.

So, they took to the streets, not just for Floyd, but for the countless Black Americans who are killed at the hands of police in the country every year, chanting "I can't breathe," "hands up, don't shoot" and "Black lives matter".

A Minnesota jury ruled Derek Chauvin was responsible for Floyd's death just one month ago, but last year, many feared Chauvin wouldn't be held accountable for his actions in the court of law.

George Floyd, a Black man, was murdered along the side of a street in Minneapolis by a police officer who held his knee along Floyd's neck for nine and a half minutes on May 25, 2020.

Demands made by the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement : Were they met?

The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement sparked the call for change immediately after Floyd's death.

Over several months the group posted demands for the state and the City of Des Moines in an effort to address the unfair treatment of not only Black people but other minorities.

They demanded chokeholds be banned and for biased police be fired.

Our demands for the State of Iowa. #BlackLivesMatter #DSMBLM pic.twitter.com/N3lafnAQF9 — Des Moines Black Liberation Movement (@DesMoinesBLM) June 9, 2020

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a lot of the demands made were already part of the department's policy. Chokeholds have been banned since the 1990s and an anti-bias policing policy has been in place since 2018.

The number one demand from DSM BLM at one point was to identify and fire all DMPD officers with violent records.

"We've got all the mechanisms in place to either address the bias or root it out," Parizek said. "That's not something someone needs to demand us to do. It's something we've been doing for quite some time."

Only DMPD Chief Dana Wingert can fire officers, but at one point his firing was a demand of DSM BLM. Only the city council and city manager are able to decide to fire the police chief, according to Parizek.

Local 5 attempted to reach out to the city council over two weeks for an interview, but no one wanted to talk. We also tried reaching out to DSM BLM, but members also declined interviews.

But outside the police department is a man named Ed Bloomer, who can be seen standing at the corner of Court Avenue and E 1st Street five days a week protesting.

"The cop that put his knee on the throat of George Floyd, I didn't know what in the world to think. Well, it was murder," Bloomer said. "We support [DSM BLM]. They're our allies. They're our friends. They're our neighbors."

Bloomer said he also thinks DMPD is doing a great job.

There are two demands that stay consistent here in Des Moines and across the country: Defund and abolish the police.

"Those are probably two of the most ridiculous," Parizek said. "In 2020, we responded to over 195,000 calls to service. Who's going to do that if the police aren't there?"

The city's budget for DMPD has increased by nearly $9 million over the last four years of records Local 5 was able to obtain. In the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the budget was over $61 million. For the 2019-2020 budget, it was over $70 million.