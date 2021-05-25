Prayer & reflection: Des Moines community gathers in memory of George Floyd 1 year after his murder

George Floyd's death on May 25, 2020 sparked a louder movement for racial justice and equality. Tuesday night, those with No Justice, No Peace reflected on the year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the back of his neck for nine and a half minutes along the side of a street on May 25, 2020.

One year later, Des Moines community members gathered at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park to reflect not only on Floyd's death, but the changes experienced by all Americans since.

Prayers and moments of reflection were lined with glimpses of laughter and hope for the future of racial justice and equality.

Pastors and preachers, lawyers and lawmakers, advocates and allies were represented during the event hosted by No Justice, No Peace.

Josie Mulvihill, from Norwalk, has been marching in the streets as an activist since Floyd was killed. Tuesday, she was invited by No Justice, No Peace to speak about her own experiences of racism in Iowa.

"I remember clear as day walking into the bathroom and having a white girl say, what are you doing in here? This is a whites-only bathroom," she told the crowd.

The 18-year-old just graduated from Norwalk High School, and she says it's important for people her age to be involved in the movement.

"There are people still dedicated to going out and making that change, and it starts with acknowledging that Black and brown bodies are around you and they are being killed at the hands of the state," she said.

Renee Hardman, a member of the West Des Moines City Council, urged all community members attending to take ownership and action, rather than just attending the rally to feel good.

"You must ask yourself what individual thing that you can to do move us forward," she said.

Kameron Middlebrooks, chair of the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission, says you don't need to sit on a board or in an elected office to make change.