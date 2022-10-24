Kueng takes plea deal, Thao agrees to let judge decide his case

After J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd's death, Tou Thao agreed to a stipulated evidence trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hours before jury selection for their state trial was scheduled to begin, former Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing and Tou Thao agreed to a stipulated evidence trial.

Kueng and Thao were both charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The plea deal for Kueng calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, or 42 months, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

According to KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse, who is inside the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, two-thirds of Kueng's sentence will be served in prison according to Minnesota standards and served concurrently with his federal sentence.

However, Kueng will get credit for time served in a federal facility and time served prior to serving his federal sentence.

Kueng will be sentenced in the state case after at least 90 days.

According to court records, Thao will remain in custody in Minneapolis and will not return to a federal prison facility until the court has ruled on the stipulated evidence trial for the aiding and abetting manslaughter charge. Judge Peter Cahill will have 90 days to review the body of evidence, arguments, and written closing statements from the prosecution and defense before making "material factual determinations regarding the events prior to rendering a decision." A jury will no longer rule on Thao's case and there will be no new witness testimony.

If found guilty, a sentence within the guidelines ranges from 41 to 57 months, with 48 months being the presumptive sentence. If Judge Cahill finds Thao guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, the state would agree to dismiss the aiding and abetting second-degree murder charge.

Kueng and Tou Thao have already been convicted on federal counts for violating Floyd’s civil rights and have started serving those sentences. Many witnesses that were expected to testify at the state trial already did so at both their federal trial and at the state trial against their former colleague, Derek Chauvin.

Kueng, Thao and Thomas Lane were working with Chauvin on May 25, 2020, when Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the pavement for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Kueng and Thao were offered plea deals earlier this year, but at the time both rejected offers for three-year sentences that would have been served at the same time as their federal sentences. Thao told Cahill: “It would be lying for me to accept any plea offer.”

That set them apart from Lane, who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter and got three years.

Kueng and Thao reported to federal prison earlier this month to begin serving their sentences for violating Floyd’s rights. Kueng is serving three years at federal prison in Ohio and Thao is serving 3½ years at a facility in Kentucky.

Lane is serving his 2 ½-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He's serving a 3-year state sentence at the same time.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 ½ years on the state murder charge and 21 years on a federal count of violating Floyd’s rights. He’s serving those sentences simultaneously at a federal prison in Arizona.

In a statement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said his thoughts are with George Floyd and his family, saying he "should still be with us. I think of him and his family every day."

"J. Alexander Kueng is now the second officer involved in Floyd’s death to accept responsibility through a guilty plea," he said. "That acknowledgement hopefully can bring comfort to Floyd’s family and bring our communities closer to a new era of accountability and justice."

We look forward to a swift resolution of Tou Thao’s stipulated bench trial.

