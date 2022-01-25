Bodycam video opens Day 2 in federal trial of former Minneapolis officers

In J Alexander Kueng's video you can hear him talking with George Floyd, at first attempting to calm him down until the situation escalates.

ST PAUL, Minn — FBI audio and video evidence expert Kimberly Meline resumes officer bodycam analysis to start Day 2

Judge Paul Magnuson rules Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross will not testify

Attorney for Thomas Lane said his client will take the stand

Tuesday, Jan. 25

9:30 a.m.

Police bodycam video is front and center as testimony gets underway in day two of the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with failing to provide Floyd with medical care as fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

Before testimony resumed Tuesday morning Judge Paul Magnuson handed down several rulings, including one that prohibits George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross from taking the stand in this federal trial. Judge Magnuson pointed to interviews Ross conducted after being in court Monday as the reason she will not be allowed to testify.

FBI forensic examiner Kimberly Meline was on the stand breaking down video from Thomas Lane's body camera Monday as day one closed. Federal prosecutors called her back Tuesday to testify on bodycam video that captured the perspective of former officer J Alexander Kueng. Meline shared her opinion that the video clips jurors are seeing are credible and authentic.

KARE 11's Lauren Leamanczyk and Karla Hult, both at the federal courthouse covering the trial, say the video reflects relatively calm exchanges between Kueng and Floyd, until officers attempt to get him in the back of a Minneapolis police squad, at which point things begin to escalate.

After wrapping up testimony on Kueng's video, Meline was asked to compare and contrast two additional videos of the incident. One is the so called "Milestone" video from a city camera that offers a wide view of the intersection of 38th and Chicago. The other is the video seen around the world, shot by teen Darnella Frazier.

Cross examination of Kimberly Meline was handled by Tou Thao's defense attorney Robert Pauley. Pauley asked the FBI analyst about her credentials and background, then brought up the topic of "investigative bias."

Pauley asked if Meline viewed the video that shows Floyd's blue Mercedes SUV, and whether she could observe what those inside were doing. He then made clear he wants prosecutors to start the video 10 seconds earlier than the clip jurors originally saw.

Monday, Jan. 25

On Monday, Judge Paul Magnuson reviewed the charges, procedure and pandemic protocol with the jury and the prosecution and defense teams made their opening statements.

Prosecutor Samantha Trepel spoke to the jury about the three officers' lack of action while Floyd struggled to breathe under Chauvin's knee and then outlined several points of the prosecution's strategy, which will include sharing videos with the courtroom and witness accounts.

The court took a short break, followed by defense attorney Robert Paule issuing opening statements on behalf of his client Tou Thao.

Paule began by "acknowledging the tragedy" of George Floyd's death before reviewing the timeline of his arrest and said the video taken by bystander Darnella Frazier doesn't show the full picture of what happened that day. He concluded by asking the jury for a "Not Guilty" verdict for Thao.

Next the court heard opening remarks from J. Alexander Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett. He told the jury that Kueng was a rookie officer who might've felt intimated by the dynamics of the Minneapolis Police Department. Plunkett implored the jury use "common sense" in their decision for Kueng when deciding if he acted with bad purpose and specifically intended to "deprive Mr. Floyd of his rights."

The final defense attorney to issue an opening statement was Earl Gray, Thomas Lane's lawyer. According to KARE 11 reporter Karla Hult, Gray's statements most directly pointed fingers at Derek Chauvin and painted Lane as a "gentle giant."

Gray says Chauvin responded to Lane's concerns about Floyd: "He's staying where he's at."



Following opening statements, the prosecution called its first witness, FBI video and audio evidence expert Kimberly Meline.

Meline told the court she worked to synchronize the footage, including that taken inside and outside Cup Foods, surveillance from other area businesses, bystander recordings and police body camera video, explaining how it could help determine what happened that day.

Following Meline's testimony, the judge dismissed the jury just before 5 p.m.

After court adjourned, George Floyd's girlfriend of three years, Courteney Ross, spoke about the federal trial.

For opening statements, Ross said she thought the prosecution did "an amazing job."

When it came to the defense, she said, "Right now it's frustrating because they're not taking any accountability. I know it's their job to present things in a way that favor the defendants but right now it just seems like a blame game."