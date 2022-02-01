Day 7: Hennepin Co. Medical Examiner testifies in federal trial

Dr. Andrew Baker returned to the stand Tuesday in the federal trial of three former officers charged with denying George Floyd's civil rights.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hennepin County Medical Examiner testifies about George Floyd's cause of death

Minneapolis Police Inspector defends MPD's training under cross examination

Tuesday marked day seven of the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights on May 25, 2020, as he died under the knee of fellow officer Derek Chauvin.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thou Tao and Thomas Lane are being tried together at the federal courthouse in St. Paul. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder last summer in Floyd's death. Chauvin pleaded guilty to the same federal charges in December.

12 p.m.

The courtroom abruptly took its morning break after a juror, who looked unwell and was shaking, according to the pool reporter, and was taken out of the room.

After the break, Tou Thao's defense attorney Robert Paule finished his cross-examination by going over whether Baker was pressured into making his findings.

While Baker agreed that his office received hundreds of phone calls and threats in reaction to his work in this case, he told Paule that no one has influenced or pressured him.

Attorneys for Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were brief in their cross-examination, both simply asking Baker if those officers' positions at the scene were related to George Floyd's cause of death. Baker said they were "completely unrelated."

On re-direct questioning by the prosecution, Baker reiterated that threats and pressure didn't cause him to change or alter his autopsy findings. Regarding excited delirium, Baker said he's listed it on a death certificate a few times but didn't list it on George Floyd's death certificate.

11 a.m.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker returned to the stand Tuesday morning for cross-examination by the defense teams.

Tou Thao's defense attorney Robert Paule began cross-examination and had Baker acknowledge that he initially told the Hennepin County Attorney's Office that there was no physical evidence of asphyxia in George Floyd's autopsy.

Baker said he was harassed and received multiple threats after the initial press release was issued.

Paule then asked Baker about a call he received from Roger Mitchell, who was the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia, where Mitchell expressed "he was unhappy with the language that came out in the charging document."

According to KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse, who is following the trial from an overflow room at the courthouse, Baker called Mitchell a "valued colleague in the field" and didn't concede that Mitchell influenced him to change the language he used in his report on Floyd.

Baker also testified that he didn't find any petechiae, or broken capillaries, with George Floyd, which he said was a "strike against the hypothesis that blood vessels in the neck were being compressed."

Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell returned to the stand for a third day to speak on MPD policies, officer training and the impact both may have had on the murder of George Floyd.

Robert Paule, defense attorney for Thou Tao, asked Blackwell about an investigation into MPD by the Department of Justice, and a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights alleging racial bias within the department.

Paule shifted to questions about "excited delirium," a condition characterized by agitation, aggression, acute distress and sometimes sudden death that is not recognized by a number of organizations, including the American Medical Association (AMA).

During questioning by Thomas Lane's attorney Earl Gray, Blackwell confirmed it was appropriate for Lane to pull and display his gun while approaching George Floyd's vehicle outside Cup Foods and agreed Lane was deescalating the situation when he re-holstered his weapon and removed Floyd from the vehicle without force.

Inspector Blackwell reiterated to Prosecutor LeeAnn Bell that Chauvin's use of his knee on Floyd's neck was inconsistent with MPD training, and that Floyd should have been rolled onto his side after he stopped resisting. Blackwell said again she believes the other former officers violated MPD policy for failing to intervene and help Floyd.

The prosecution's next witness, Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, told jurors he believed George Floyd died from "cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual restraint and neck compression."

Baker said he believes the restraint and neck compression played a key role in Floyd's heart stopping, adding that heart disease, hypertension and drugs also likely contributed.