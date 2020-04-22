Getting a ticket refund after an event is impacted by COVID-19

With many upcoming events getting canceled or postponed, Local 5 has some good news for many ticket holders.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With warmer temperatures ahead, normally we'd be gearing up for festivals, concerts and shows right now.

But everything has either been postponed or canceled to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

But what if you already purchased tickets to a big event?

From Cher to Michael Bublé, there was a great lineup coming to the Des Moines metro and across the country.

Shows that were sure to sell-out already sold tickets, only to be pushed back or nixed.

What do you do if you've already sunk money into securing your spot?

Starting may 1st, Live Nation and Ticketmaster will be offering refunds to customers for concerts that have been postponed.

Refunds will only be available 30 days after a postponed show has been rescheduled.

However, those with tickets to shows that have yet to be rescheduled will have to wait to request a refund until a new show date is announced.

Fans with tickets to any canceled AEG Presents event, meanwhile, will automatically receive a refund.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster will also offer fans the option to receive a "rock when you are ready" credit, worth 150 percent of a ticket's original value, instead of an outright refund.

Fans can also choose to donate their tickets to healthcare workers and the company will match those donations.