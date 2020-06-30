Black business owner feels impact of coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement

The owner of G.G.'s Chicken and Waffles says he's using his platform to promote other Black business owners in Iowa.

ANKENY, Iowa — G.G.'s Chicken and Waffles should be a food stand at farmers' markets this summer, but because of COVID-19, business has been very slow.

Garrison Goodlett, the owner and chef of the food stand, said he's reaching his customers during the pandemic in a different type of way, and the Black Lives Matter movement is important in doing so.

As a Black business owner, Goodlett said he wanted to do something to help his own community after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

He now has a Facebook Live series called "Chicken and Conversation," where he promotes other local African American business owners while cooking his food in his home kitchen.

"We just started it and we did have some technical difficulties, but we kept going. I want to live for a better cause, I want to live for God. I want to live to help people," he said.

Goodlett said he hopes to have a deal with Uber Eats in the next month so his customers can enjoy his food.

"Obviously you can't come to us yet, but we definitely want to make it available to you," Goodlett said.

"Chicken and Conversation" airs every Sunday at 6 p.m.