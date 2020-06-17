Gilmore City under Boil Advisory

Leaders said electricity was tripped, while the cement plant used a lot of water, causing the advisory.

GILMORE CITY, Iowa — Two separate problems have prompted leaders in Gilmore City to issue a Boil Advisory.

Gilmore City is about 30 miles northwest of Fort Dodge.

City hall representatives told Local 5 electricity to the well was tripped, while at the same time a cement plant used a lot of water. That caused the city's well to run dry.

Crews are working to refill the well, but residents are encouraged to boil the water before drinking it until at least Thursday afternoon, when test results return.