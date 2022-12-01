Group in Creston working to save a nearly 100-year-old cabin

A group of people in Creston are working to save a nearly 100-year-old Girl Scouts cabin, saying it holds historical significance for the town.

Tara Kinkade first experienced the cabin in the 1970s and 1980s when she was in the local Girl Scouts and would go camping there.

She noted the look of the cabin now is far from what it used to look like. In its current state, there is paint chipping off and there are holes in parts of the building.

This is why she, along with Traci Martwick and other members of the "Save the Girl Scout Cabin at McKinley Park" Facebook page, are mobilizing to save it.

The idea to save the building came after the Creston Parks and Recreation Board voted to tear it down, but have since delayed that idea for the time being.

"It's historical, it's part of McKinley park," Kinkade said. "I mean it's part of Creston, it's part of the Girl Scouts. It's been here I mean, forever."

The group's goal is to fix the building up, because they said they were told by members of the board if enough progress is made, it could be saved.

To help make that happen, they are looking for the community's help with manual labor and money to make it happen.

"We need to tear out the concrete, put in new concrete the way it should be," Kinkade said. "The structure for the southside edition needs to be redone. The cabin itself needs some maintenance ."

Once that is complete or shows enough progress, the group hopes the parks and recreation board will decide to keep it.

Martwick, a group member and current leader in the Creston Girl Scouts, said if it is kept they will do more events out here like they used to, the last one being 2019, so more scouts can "get a lot of benefit out of here."

John Kawa with the Creston Parks and Recreation Board said the group has to take a few more steps for the cabin to be considered savable.

This includes the group giving the board a detailed list of things that need to be fixed along with price points. He said this would be reviewed and then a final decision would be made.

Kawa also said if the cabin is not kept, something else would be put in its place for the Girl Scouts to use along with other community members.

