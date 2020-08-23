Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa adjusting as cookie season approaches amid pandemic

Girls Scouts usually don't start selling cookies until February, but COVID-19 mitigation steps are being taken now to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.

IOWA, USA — Girl Scout cookie season will look a little different this year.

With most Girl Scout cookies not going on sale until around February, The Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa are taking steps now to keep Girl Scouts and patrons as safe from the coronavirus as possible.

"Already, we've really advanced the software," CEO Beth Shelton said. "Every single girl now can essentially have a frictionless transaction with a customer, meaning they can take a customer's credit card on their own smartphone, but in our software, so it's all secure."

Not necessarily related to the pandemic, the Girl Scouts are also launching a new french toast-themed flavor.

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa News we can celebrate: Toast-Yay!™, a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing. Coming to Girl Scouts near you February 1. 💚

Additionally, Shelton said girls will be able to do porch deliveries and drop-offs.