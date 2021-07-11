Girls on the Run 5k gets students active, gives life lessons

Sunday's 5k run came at the end of a 10 week program.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In Des Moines, more than 500 girls took advantage of the warm weather Sunday, capping off 10 weeks of Girls on the Run training with the program's 5k race.

There are 47 Girls on the Run groups throughout central Iowa for 3rd through 8th graders. The program focusses on navigating emotions and conflicts and building self-esteem.

"Studies have shown that girls self esteem peaks at age nine," said Christa Vander Leest, the director. "So we're meeting them right when they're at the peak or maybe coming down. And we're just trying to build them up and empower them, and so that they can just continue moving forward in a positive direction."

Each participant is also paired with an adult running buddy to help cheer them on.

"The program teaches you lessons, everyone can participate, and there's laughter and fun in it. It teaches you to be a better person. The people, they cheer you up, and that's really nice," said Lucy Evans, a runner.

Evans was partnered with Matthew Tuggle. They're both returning runners—but the exercise isn't what keeps them coming back.

"Work with friends, be with friends, it's just a great opportunity," Tuggle said. "Lucy's pretty awesome too, she's pretty hilarious. Probably the second funniest of the two of us."

If you're interested in lacing up your shoes for the next Girls on the Run, registration for the spring run opens in January. You can find more information about the program here.