Glenwood Resource Center ordered to reinstate aide fired in 2017

Aaron Cole will receive back pay and benefits following a Public Employment Relations Board ruling.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A worker at a center for disabled Iowans will be reinstated with years of back pay after a board ruled that he did not intentionally kick a resident in 2017 as alleged by its then-superintendent.

The order to overturn Aaron Cole's firing is the latest setback for management at the Glenwood Resource Center, which is facing investigations into allegations of substandard care and improper medical experimentation. It could also be an expensive one for taxpayers. Cole must be made whole under the Public Employment Relations Board ruling issued earlier this month.