'Great resource for the community': Global Greens Farmers' Market hosts grand opening in new location

The Lutheran Services in Iowa program provides resources and training for refugees adapting to farming in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The downtown farmers market isn't the only place to get some fresh produce during the weekend. And one alternative is giving back to the community at the same time.

It's called the Global Greens Farmers' Market. It's a program by Lutheran Services in Iowa which teaches refugees and immigrants how to run their own farming business right here in Iowa, and those farmers say the program has made a big difference in their lives.

Bucumi Simon immigrated to Iowa from Burundi more than a decade ago. Now, he's selling turnips, sugar snap peas and coffee grounds for Global Greens.

"This program helped my life because when I grow the vegetables, I sell the vegetables, and the people come to get it. I have a nice life because of food growing in Iowa," Simon said.

The program has been running for more than 12 years. Previously, the market took place behind LSI's office, but Saturday's market was the first one where shoppers could get their greens at the new location in the parking lot of the Polk County Health Department. Organizers say the program is a win-win for farmers as well as shoppers.

"It helps people connect back to the land, it helps people connect back to the culture, it helps to have accessible fresh produce here that all of our SNAP, WIC and EBT customers can double their money. So, it's just a great resource for the community," said Natalie Estrem, manager of the Global Greens market.

According to LSI, there were nearly 200 gardeners planting food in local community gardens through Global Greens in 2022; they eventually grew over 77,000 pounds of produce. And farmers like Simon say that all that hard work has helped turn the Hawkeye State into a home.

"This program is helping more people to grow money. And to know how the future can be better than today," he said.