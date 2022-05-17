Metro moms create Facebook group to help parents find baby formula

Two metro moms created a Facebook group for people who are looking for baby formula. The goal is to have all of the information in a centralized location.

IOWA, USA — As people continue to search for baby formula, two metro moms are turning to social media to solve the problem.

Jennifer Bailey and Alyssa Moran, created a Facebook group called Des Moines Area Formula Finders, where people can post about all things baby formula.

"I thought maybe it would be convenient to condense all of that into one group and it [be] easy for people to communicate with each other," Bailey said.

The group contains posts of people looking for formula, posting where they last saw formula and other posts mentioning to buy formula for those in need.

"It's really good to see people coming together again in a different kind of crisis, because I know a lot of parents are really struggling right now," Bailey said.

Bailey said the group is open to anyone looking to contribute in a positive way.

If people are having trouble finding formula after joining different groups, there are places in the metro offering to help.

Christine Tucker, a postpartum and parenting specialist at Young Women's Resource Center, said their supply of baby formula is low, but they are doing their best to help their clients and deal with an influx of people who are reaching out to them for help.

"We have a limit to an extent [the baby formula] just making sure everyone has a chance to access the same services," Tucker said.

YWRC helps anyone who identifies as a woman and is 24-years-old or younger. Their number is (515) 244-4901.

Local 5 reached out to stores in the area to see if they were experiencing any shortages. CVS, Walgreens, Target and Hy-Vee responded and said yes.

Their responses are below.

CVS: "Following supplier challenges and increased customer demand, we’ve added a limit of three baby formula products per purchase in our stores and online. We’re continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers."- Tara Burke

Walgreens: "Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country. Similar to other retailers, we put into effect purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory. We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands." - Walgreens spokesperson

Hy-Vee: "Like other retailers, we continue to see sporadic outages of some baby formula brands across our stores due to the national shortage. However, we are working with our supplier partners to ensure we obtain as much product as possible for our customers, including the No. 1 WIC-approved Similac can formulation.