Hungry? Here's Good Morning Iowa's favorite foods for the Big Game

Check out the recipe for Sabrina Ahmed's take on buffalo chicken dip!

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Big Game is almost here!

Super Bowl LVI will feature the Cincinnati Bengals versus the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m.

On Friday morning the Good Morning Iowa team shared their favorite Big Game foods on the show.

Jackie Schmillen shared football-themed cookies, saying she has a bit of a sweet tooth and loves to get in the spirit with themed food items.

Brandon Lawrence brought chips and hummus to enjoy with the team.

And no Super Bowl party is complete without dip, right?

Sabrina Ahmed shared her take on buffalo chicken dip, explaining that her recipe is a bit different from some you may have tried in the past.

We promised on air that we would share the recipe, so here it is:

Buffalo Chicken Dip ala Sabrina Ahmed

-2 cups shredded (rotisserie to make life really easy) chicken

-1 8 oz. block of cream cheese

-1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

-1/2 cup Frank's red hot original sauce

-1/2 cup ranch dressing

Throw is all in the crock pot on high for about 90 minutes, and stir it occasionally.