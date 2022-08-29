A sweet discovery: Iowa State University Creamery back after 50-year hiatus

The Creamery is staffed by Iowa State University students who get an opportunity to learn the entire ice cream production process.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AMES, Iowa — A hidden gem at Iowa State University is open again after a 50-year hiatus.

The ISU Creamery shut down in 1969 following a storied history at the university.

Dr. Stephanie Clark, the director of the ISU Creamery, spearheaded the charge to reopen the facility.

She said the Creamery's primary mission is student education because it offers on-campus students a chance to assume roles in the production facility, retail store, social media and finance management.

"We hand pack all of our ice cream," Clark said. "We call it a micro-creamery because we only produce, at this point in time, about 800 pounds of ice cream mix a week."

Every item sold at the ISU Creamery is formulated from scratch from raw ingredients.

The Creamery is staffed by Iowa State University students who get an opportunity to learn the pasteurization process, the mix process, the freezing process and how to add all of the inclusions for each ice cream flavor.

Each student has a hands-on experience so they understand the 'whys' and the 'hows' of ice cream production.

ISU Creamery's flavors are unique and rotate daily. Here are a few of their top picks:

Past Your Bedtime (Mocha custard with chocolate chips and caramel swirls)

Winters Green (Named after President Wendy Wintersteen, ISU's first female president)

Alma Mater Baklava (Pistachio praline ice cream with pistachios and English toffee pieces)

Forever True (Chocolate custard with peanut butter swirls and chocolate peanut butter cups)

Lemon Berry Blast (Lemon frozen yogurt with raspberry swirls and raspberry pieces)

The Creamery is located on the second floor of the Food Sciences Building in room 2955.