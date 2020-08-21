Select school districts hit by derecho can apply for virtual learning or instructional time waiver under latest public health proclamation

Iowa businesses are still required to practice social distancing and other public health measures.

IOWA, USA — Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued another 30-day public health proclamation regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The proclamation keeps in place social distancing guidelines and public health measures for bars, restaurants, gyms, salons and other businesses.

It also addresses storm damage brought my the Aug. 10 derecho.

14 school districts have reported damage to the state, Reynolds said Thursday.

The updated proclamation allows districts with damage to their school buildings to apply for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to offer classes primarily online.

Those unable to hold virtual learning at all can apply for a waiver of instructional time.

Fees to replace vital records destroyed by the derecho have also been suspended.