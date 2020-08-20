Gov. Reynolds says individual disaster assistance could be approved Thursday

$45M in federal aid for state and local governments was approved last week.

Gov. Kim Reynolds expects nearly $4 billion in individual assistance for derecho aid to be approved shortly, she said at her Thursday press conference.

"It has left FEMA, it is now at the White House," Reynolds said.

She said Trump is expected to sign off on the additional financial assistance by the end of the day Thursday.

"That's really important because that will really help with some of the other waivers we're applying for," Reynolds said. "Just help Iowans that have been just so severely impacted know that some of the things that aren't covered insurance they now will be able to file that through the individual assistance."

Iowa has asked for nearly $3.99 billion in individual assistance, broken down into:

Agriculture — $3,770,000,000

Private Utilities — $100,000,000

Homes with Major Damage — $82,730,000

Individual assistance would be available in the following counties: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington.

