Gov. Reynolds says individual disaster assistance could be approved Thursday

Gov. Kim Reynolds expects nearly $4 billion in individual assistance for derecho aid to be approved shortly, she said at her Thursday press conference.
"It has left FEMA, it is now at the White House," Reynolds said.
She said Trump is expected to sign off on the additional financial assistance by the end of the day Thursday.
"That's really important because that will really help with some of the other waivers we're applying for," Reynolds said. "Just help Iowans that have been just so severely impacted know that some of the things that aren't covered insurance they now will be able to file that through the individual assistance."
$45 million in assistance for state and local governments plus certain nonprofits was approved last week.
Iowa has asked for nearly $3.99 billion in individual assistance, broken down into:
- Agriculture — $3,770,000,000
- Private Utilities — $100,000,000
- Homes with Major Damage — $82,730,000
Individual assistance would be available in the following counties: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington.
WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds' full press conference for Aug. 20, 2020
