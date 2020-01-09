Gov. Reynolds: 10 additional counties will receive FEMA individual assistance

FEMA is stepping in to help Iowans still impacted by last month's derecho.

IOWA, USA — Governor Kim Reynolds was notified Tuesday that 10 additional counties that were impacted by the August 10 derecho have been approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program.

Individuals and business owners in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama counties may now apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program.

FEMA Individual Assistance can provide disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, and medical expenses.

Linn County was approved for Individual Assistance on Aug. 20.

Residents in the 11 counties approved for the Individual Assistance Program may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. TTY users can call 800-462-7585.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is no longer available in counties where the FEMA Individual Assistance Program has been made available. Visit the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs for more information.

Additionally, damage in eight counties is being validated prior to requesting inclusion in the FEMA Public Assistance Program, providing assistance to public entities and select nonprofit organizations.

The following counties will likely be submitted in the next few days for approval for Public Assistance Program funding: Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Keokuk, and Washington.