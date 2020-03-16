Gov. Reynolds: 23 positive coronavirus cases now in Iowa; schools won't need to make up lost time

There are now 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, up from the 22 that had been discovered as of Sunday night.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has identified one more positive case of COVID-19 in the state since Sunday night, bringing the total to 23.

18 of those cases were the result of international travel, while five, including the newest case, are believed to be contracted via community spread.

As of Monday, Reynolds says the IDPH will continue to update positive cases in the counties they are reported in, but will no longer be able to determine the cause of contraction of the virus.

Gov. Reynolds also says the Iowa Senate and House have agreed to waive the requirement for Iowa schools to reschedule days that are canceled due to the coronavirus, meaning students will not have to make up the days/weeks that their school is closed down for during this pandemic.

With all the closures happening as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, employees across the state have found themselves without work, in some cases permanently. Monday, Gov. Reynolds announced assistance for workers impacted by COVID-19 related layoffs.

Unemployment benefits are available to those who have been laid off due to the coronavirus and those who have to stay home to self-isolate, care for family members or due to illness related to the virus, granted they meet the necessary requirements.

“Iowa Workforce Development is taking steps to reduce the impact of these claims on employers who have had to temporarily lay off staff due to closures or slowdowns,” IWD Director BethTownsend said. “IWD encourages all employers to utilize paid leave and telework options for employees before utilizing temporary layoffs."

Claimants can expect to receive payment 7 to 10 days after a claim is filed.