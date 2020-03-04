Gov. Reynolds appoints Des Moines lawyer to Iowa Supreme Court

Matthew McDermott currently practices law in central Iowa and serves as President of the Board of Directors of Iowa Legal Aid

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Matthew McDermott as a justice on the Iowa Supreme Court.

McDermott fills the vacancy that arose because of the retirement of Justice David Wiggins, which was announced earlier this year.

“Matt is a talented, smart, and astute lawyer with deep Iowa roots,” said Gov. Reynolds. “His commitment to the rule of law and passion for service will now benefit all Iowans as he joins the Iowa Supreme Court."

McDermott lives in West Des Moines and currently is a lawyer with Belin McCormick, P.C. in Des Moines. He serves as President of the Board of Directors of Iowa Legal Aid and has been an active leader in numerous other community organizations. McDermott received his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa.

"I’m deeply honored by this appointment, and grateful for the confidence the Governor has shown in me,” said McDermott. “I will work every day to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and to carry out the oath to ‘administer justice according to the law, equally’ to everyone.”