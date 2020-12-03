Gov. Reynolds appoints new head of Iowa Department of Education

Current director Ryan Wise has accepted a new position as dean of the School of Education at Drake University.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed a new leader for Iowa's Department of Education.

Dr. Ann Lebo, the current Executive Director of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, will start her new job on Friday.

Lebo has been on the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners since 2016, was a secondary principal in Grundy Center, and an adjunct faculty member in at Waldorf University.

“Having served as an instructor, school administrator, Iowa Board of Educational Examiners executive director and on the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, among other roles, Dr. Ann Lebo has a broad depth of experience in Iowa’s education system,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release.

“I am grateful to the Governor for the opportunity to serve the state of Iowa and our greatest gift to the future, which is our schools,” Lebo said in a statement. “I am excited about what lies ahead for education in Iowa.”

The director position became available after current director Ryan Wise accepted a new position as dean of the School of Education at Drake University.