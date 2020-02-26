Gov. Reynolds grilled on Glenwood Resource Center

What has been done since the DOJ started investigating the DHS facility last November?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds took a barrage of questions about the investigation into Glenwood Resource Center Tuesday during her weekly press conference.

On Monday, the Iowa Department of Human Services released documents that show DHS leaders knew about experiments happening at the Glenwood Resource Facility.

The state-run facility, which is a center for people with disabilities, allegedly conducted human experiments on its residents.

On Jan. 23, Rick Shults, the Division Administrator for Mental Health and Disability Services at DHS, retired.

An email provided by DHS showed Shults signed off on a proposed sexual arousal study.

"Nice write up. Yes, I approve," Shults said in a May 21, 2018 email. He was responding to a request to authorize purchases for the study.

Tuesday, reporters questioned the governor on why her administration allowed Shults to retire after the Glenwood investigation began.

"We were still in the process- Kelly [Garcia] was walking through, these were allegations- doing the internal and external review and part of that is doing the due diligence and going through the research," Reynolds said, "And so, we also have to make sure that we have adequate information when we make the decisions that we make."

As of Tuesday, the government entities actively investigating Glenwood Resource Center are:

U.S. Department of Justice

Iowa Department of Human Services

Iowa Department of Public Safety

Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals

Iowa Board of Medicine

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently completed an evaluation to see if Glenwood Resource Center meets the requirements for Intermediate Care Facilities. They found GRC does meet the requirements.

The University of Iowa is also conducting an investigation to assess Glenwood Resource Center residents involved in the allegations.

A brief timeline of the investigation

Nov. 21, 2019: The U.S. Department of Justice sends a letter to Iowa DHS and the Governor's Office stating they're investigating Glenwood Resource Center after allegations of human experiments and mistreatment of residents surfaced.

Nov. 22, 2019: DHS Director Kelly Garcia launches an internal investigation into Glenwood Resource Center.

Dec. 2, 2019: DHS partners with the University of Iowa to evaluate residents to ensure they're being properly cared for.

Dec. 9, 2019: Director Garcia placed Glenwood Resource Center Superintendent Jerry Rea on administrative leave.

Dec. 30, 2019: Director Garcia fires Jerry Rea.

Jan. 9, 2020: Mark Diorio, a Virginia-based psychologist contracted to advise DHS on possible policy and procedure changes that need to be made at Glenwood Resource Center, starts.

Feb. 1, 2020: DHS held a townhall for families and loved ones of Glenwood Resource Center residents.

Feb. 6 and 7, 2020: DHS held staff town halls.