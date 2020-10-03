Gov. Reynolds holds press conference on state of COVID-19 in Iowa

"The reality is COVID-19 is now here," Reynolds said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds provided an update Tuesday morning on the state of Iowa as more people are tested for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Details on those infected with the virus are limited to keep their privacy.

What the governor did say is that seven out of the eight positive cases in Iowa all came from the Egyptian cruise. In total, 21 Iowans were on that cruise.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is in contact with everyone that was on that cruise. They found that these individuals have had limited contact since their return to Iowa and have avoided large gatherings.

The four positive tests announced on Monday are from Johnson County, all between the ages of 61 and 80.

The one other positive test announced Monday is from Pottawattamie County. They're between the age of 41 and 60-years-old. They had recently traveled to California.

It was discovered that 22 Iowans are quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship that's been idling on the coast of California. Arrangements for the return of 18 of them are being made via charter plane. None of those 18 have shown symptoms. They are all from various communities around Iowa.

"The reality is COVID-19 is now here," Reynolds said to the media during her press conference.

She did say that the state of Iowa is prepared.

On Sunday, Iowa's State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) was fully activated by the governor after three Iowans tested positive for COVID-19.

The next day, Gov. Reynolds signed the Disaster Proclamation following the next five confirmed cases.

On Monday the IDPH said eight people tested positive for the coronavirus and 32 tested negative. There are still 11 pending tests.

Reynolds said she along with other governors all spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about the virus.

Positive test results will continue to increase as more people are tested, Reynolds explained. Thus, community spread will increase.

Gov. Reynolds says young children and adults aren't as likely to experience severe symptoms, but older adults with underlying health problems are.

In fact, seniors are at the highest risk, according to State Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

Pedati also says as case numbers grow, so will concerns.