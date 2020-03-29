Gov. Reynolds' medical procedures order halts abortions, pro-choice groups speak out

Both Iowa and Tennessee joined the growing list of states that are prohibiting abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A move by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to halt elective medical procedures during the coronavirus emergency has halted abortions in the state.

The new proclamation continues the State Public Health Emergency Declaration until April 16. A spokesman for Reynolds confirmed that abortions will also be halted until then.

This action comes as Iowa experiences a surge in new positive cases of coronavirus. Public health officials on Saturday announced 64 new confirmed cases.

Heide Sieck, co-founder and CEO of #VOTEPROCHOICE, released a statement in response to Reynolds' order, stating that Reynolds and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee "falsely claim that abortion is an elective procedure."

Sieck claims Lee and Reynolds "are using this moment of crisis to push anti-choice policies on a prochoice nation."

Local 5's Rachel Droze reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment. They said they are "assessing the executive order in light of the Governor's comments."