Gov. Reynolds orders closures of bars, restaurants, gyms as part of coronavirus public health emergency

A State of Public Health Disaster Emergency was issued Tuesday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all bars and restaurants close to the public as part of a public health emergency regarding COVID-19.

Carry-out, delivery and drive-thru services will still be allowed. The closures will be in effect through March 31 and is part of a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency proclamation signed by the governor Tuesday.

"These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster," Reynolds said. "I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19. The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”

In addition to bars and restaurants having to close, the governor has also ordered the closures of:

Movie Theaters

Movie Theaters Casinos

Fitness Centers

Health Clubs

Health Spas

Gyms

Aquatic Centers

Senior Citizen Centers

Adult Day Service Centers

Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sports gatherings and events of more by 10 people are also prohibited at all locations and venues.

This includes, but is not limited to parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers. The proclamation stated that planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed until after termination of this disaster.

23 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a few steps to protect yourself from the spread of the coronavirus: Clean your hands often, avoid close contact, stay home if you're sick and cover your coughs/sneezes.