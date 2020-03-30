Reynolds did not identify the facility or clarify whether the infections included only residents or staff as well.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Monday an outbreak of the coronavirus at an eastern Iowa long-term care facility where 21 people have been infected.

Reynolds said at a news conference that the outbreak at the Cedar Rapids facility has contributed to a recent surge of infections in Linn County.

Reynolds did not identify the facility or clarify whether the 21 infections included only residents or staff as well.

She said that state and local public health officials were working with the facility to monitor at-risk residents and ensure that employees are screened for symptoms before their shifts.