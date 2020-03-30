x
Gov. Reynolds says outbreak at Iowa care facility has infected 21

A cyclist passes a sign directing riders to practice social distancing on a bridge in Water Works Park, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Monday an outbreak of the coronavirus at an eastern Iowa long-term care facility where 21 people have been infected. 

Reynolds said at a news conference that the outbreak at the Cedar Rapids facility has contributed to a recent surge of infections in Linn County. 

Reynolds did not identify the facility or clarify whether the 21 infections included only residents or staff as well. 

She said that state and local public health officials were working with the facility to monitor at-risk residents and ensure that employees are screened for symptoms before their shifts.

Linn County reported it's first COVID-19 related death on Sunday.