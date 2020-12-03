x
Gov. Reynolds signs law providing millions in new education funding

The $85.5 million is on top of roughly $13 million the governor recently signed into law for the classroom.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Districts across Iowa will be receiving extra money next school year, as Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new bill to increase funding pre-K through 12th grade education. 

The governor signed SF 2124 into law Thursday. Her office said the legislation provides $85.5 million in new state funding for regular program budgets in the 2020-21 school year. 

"Tomorrow's workforce is sitting in our classrooms right now and the investments we are making today will pay dividends long into the future," Reynolds said in a statement. 

Moreover, the governor's office said schools will receive $7.7 million for what it calls "transportation equity" and $5.9 million for "per pupil equity" under a different piece of legislation.

