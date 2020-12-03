DES MOINES, Iowa — Districts across Iowa will be receiving extra money next school year, as Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new bill to increase funding pre-K through 12th grade education.
The governor signed SF 2124 into law Thursday. Her office said the legislation provides $85.5 million in new state funding for regular program budgets in the 2020-21 school year.
"Tomorrow's workforce is sitting in our classrooms right now and the investments we are making today will pay dividends long into the future," Reynolds said in a statement.
Moreover, the governor's office said schools will receive $7.7 million for what it calls "transportation equity" and $5.9 million for "per pupil equity" under a different piece of legislation.
