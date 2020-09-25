Gov. Reynolds extends bar, tavern and brewery closures in Story and Johnson counties

The proclamation extends the closure of bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, night clubs in Johnson and Story counties for an additional week.

IOWA, USA — Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation Friday extending the closure of bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and nightclubs in Johnson and Story counties through October 4. This extends the closures for an additional week.

The proclamation states that those businesses may still sell alcohol to-go. Restaurants in those counties can remain open but must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. each night.

Restaurants in those counties, like all other counties, must also follow all social distancing guidelines such as ensuring six feet of physical distancing between guests, ensuring all guests have a seat at a bar or table and must consume food or alcohol while seated.