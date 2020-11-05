Gov. Reynolds following 'modified quarantine plan' after visiting White House

One of Vice President Mike Pence's staff members tested positive for the virus, and Reynolds was informed she was near the staff member during her visit last week.

IOWA, USA — Gov. Kim Reynolds will follow a "modified quarantine plan" after visiting the White House last week. She made the announcement during her Monday morning press conference.

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tested positive for the virus, and Reynolds had been near her during her visit. Reynolds said she had no direct contact with the staff member.

Out of an abundance of caution, Reynolds will follow a modified quarantine plan, similar to Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other White House staff members.

Reynolds said she'll continue to have her temperature monitored and be tested daily. Her test results from Monday morning were negative.

She'll have minimal interaction with others and practice social distancing. Should Reynolds experience symptoms, she will stay home.