What does Gov. Reynolds' TikTok ban mean for Iowa?

More than 100 million Americans use the popular social media platform.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Dec. 13, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that state agencies were banned from owning a TikTok account or even simply having the app installed on a state-owned device.

“It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk," Reynolds said in a statement. "They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government."

"[TikTok] has access to potentially all your files, it has potential access to other data on your phone," said Doug Jacobson, Professor of Computer and Electrical Engineering at Iowa State University. "And it's unclear how much of that it's actually taking from your phone."

But there's a catch to that. Personal data collection isn't unique to TikTok; Facebook, Twitter and most other major social media platforms track and collect user data, too. And experts say that could be a threat, as well.

"[The TikTok ban] probably should extend to most social media types of platforms, especially on a government issued type of device, because they do keep track of where that device is located," Jacobson said.

TikTok's reach is enormous. According to web security company Cloudflare, it was the most popular website in the entire world in 2021. But some social media marketers worry about how state bans such as Iowa's will limit their ability to connect with their audiences.

"You're talking about three state universities that can no longer use the most popular place for teenagers to go as a recruiting tool to get people to go to their schools," said Chris Snider, associate professor at the Drake University School of Journalism & Mass Communication.

State agencies losing the ability to engage with young people is Snider's biggest concern. According to Pew Research, 67% of American teenagers are active TikTok users, and now, the Hawkeye state could struggle to keep their attention online.

"Iowa is a state that needs more young people," Snider said. "And if Iowa is banning great ways to communicate with young people, then that can be problematic for the future of Iowa."