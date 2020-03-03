Governor says she is willing to compromise on felon voting rights measure

Reynolds told Iowa reporters she's been speaking to lawmakers who have concerns about victim restitution

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) said she will support a bill going through the Senate that includes the need for full payment for victim restitution before a convicted Iowa felon is restored his or her voting rights.

Right now, Iowa is the only state that puts a lifetime ban on a felon's voting rights unless that individual applies directly to the governor's office for restoration.

A bill that includes some felon voting rights restrictions is up for debate on Tuesday in the full Senate. Reynolds said that she's willing to compromise with lawmakers in order to get the amendment through this session.

"I appreciate them at least continuing the conversation and bringing that to the table," said Reynolds. "And it's really important to me that I want to my main priority is to keep the amendment clean. And we're so far able to do that through the statute. I, you know, I've said before that I didn't want to make it more complicated."

Reynolds also emphasized the need to keep victims in mind in this piece of legislation. In 2019, the felon voting rights amendment passed through the Iowa House in a bipartisan vote, but failed in the Senate.

"It's part of a compromise. It's working together with the legislature to see what we can get done. We're having those conversations. That's what the legislative process is for," said Reynolds.

Some groups in Iowa, including those that provide services to sexual assault victims, said they don't support the Senate's proposal.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday morning if Reynolds is willing to bring a full payment plan into the voting rights restitution process when it is not required right now, she said she's willing to do it.