Governor's spokesman: Nomi Health delivers agreed upon number of TestIowa kits

Under the agreement, the state would receive over 500,000 tests before September 22.

DES MOINES, Iowa — State officials say we have enough TestIowa kits to last another two and a half months.

At that point, Governor Reynolds and her administration will need to decide how to proceed with the state-run testing program.

Nomi Health, living up to their end of the deal, is giving Iowa the agreed upon number of test kits promised in the $26-million TestIowa contract.

In April, Iowa entered into a public-private partnership with the Utah based company.

Under the agreement, the company would provide 540,000 COVID-19 test kits to the state by September 22, easing some supply chain concerns.

"The reason why I was so very pleased to be able to work with the private sector, and to be able to obtain 540,000 tests at a time when every governor was looking for test, and especially the reagents to process them," Gov. Reynolds said.

Iowa leaders now preparing for what happens when those kits run out.

"There's so many variables that the team is looking at," Reynolds said. "But we'll continue to see I believe with just private sector and entrepreneurs. And just as we learn more, we'll continue to see additional types of testing be available until we're on the other side of this."

The state's also gearing up for a potential COVID-19 vaccine which *could* be on the market by the end of the year.

"How do we disseminate that, especially when you think about rural Iowa clinics," Reynolds said. "With our flu shots, we're taking advantage of our pharmacies, so there's potentially another option. So you just need to take a look at what that looks like how we make sure that we cover the entire state and everybody has access to that."