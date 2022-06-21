Crews still treating Yarmouth grain silo collapse as rescue on Wednesday

Des Moines County Emergency Management Coordinator Gina Hardin said 15 agencies are now working to find the missing individual in the rubble.

YARMOUTH, Iowa — Crews are still searching Wednesday for an employee who was lost after a grain silo collapsed Tuesday morning near Yarmouth, according to the Des Moines County Emergency Management.

The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the collapse at 23400 205th Avenue in Yarmouth at about 8:08 a.m, according to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office. The building is owned by Agri-Way Partners LLC.

Des Moines County EMA Coordinator Gina Hardin said crews are still treating the scene as a rescue on Wednesday. There are now 15 agencies working to find the individual.

On Tuesday, News 8's crew at the scene learned that a grain silo made of concrete collapsed in the incident.

On Wednesday, the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office said the collapsed silo still remains partially standing. It has also caused structural damage to nearby silos, creating "an extremely volatile environment for the rescue and recovery of the missing individual."

News 8 also learned two individuals were there at the time of the collapse and both are employees at the facility. The individual who made it out was confirmed to be safe. The sheriff's office confirmed these details via press release on Wednesday.

Tuesday, area rescue crew members worked 10-minute shifts in the heat to dig through the wreckage. A Heat Advisory was in effect for the county until 7 p.m. News 8 witnessed search dogs looking through the area as well.

Iowa Task Force 1 was at the scene as well. The task force is an urban search and rescue team based out of Cedar Rapids.

