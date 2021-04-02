Former grain warehouse official sentenced to prison for grain blending scheme

A former official at a Sioux City grain warehouse faces prison time for blending oats into soybean mixture to deceive customers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former official of a large grain warehouse in Iowa has been sentenced to three months in prison for his role in a scheme to blend lower value oats into soybeans and then sell the mixture as soybeans to unsuspecting buyers.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 60-year-old Calvin Diehl of Aberdeen, South Dakota, was also fined $7,500 in addition to the prison term.

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.