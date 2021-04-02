x
Former grain warehouse official sentenced to prison for grain blending scheme

A former official at a Sioux City grain warehouse faces prison time for blending oats into soybean mixture to deceive customers
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tractor spraying pesticides on soybean field with sprayer at spring

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former official of a large grain warehouse in Iowa has been sentenced to three months in prison for his role in a scheme to blend lower value oats into soybeans and then sell the mixture as soybeans to unsuspecting buyers. 

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 60-year-old Calvin Diehl of Aberdeen, South Dakota, was also fined $7,500 in addition to the prison term. 

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. 

Diehl was the assisted general manager at the Sioux Center grain cooperative.

