Grand View University students helping curb hunger with food pantry

Many college students have gone without meals since the COVID-19 pandemic closed campuses- so one student at Grand View took matters into her own hands.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University students are used to having a food pantry on campus, but since the coronavirus pandemic many students have gone without meals.

Until Robin Fent, a graduating senior at Grand View, posted on Facebook asking her community to help.

"I was just hoping there was a small way I could help, which kind of turned into a big way," explains Fent.

That's when donation after donation began.

"When we hear that students aren't eating we can tell them we have food available," says Fent. "Please eat! Feed your family."

Grand View has international students and some that are unable to go back family during the pandemic," explains Grand View pastor, Russell Lackey. "They are here and they're living on campus, but when semester is over they have nowhere to go. So, they are living in their cars and trying to get ahead. There's a real need and there's food insecurity for sure."

Bonnie Hall, the director of faculty advising for the college says, "Their making choices about rent versus utilities versus groceries. So, this takes one of those choices out of the mix."

If you'd like to donate some of the most needed items are hygiene products, proteins, and non-perishable foods.