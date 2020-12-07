The first Great Iowa Summer Pet Fest is underway

The event is also going Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horizon Events Center.

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive has gone to the dogs - and the cats - this weekend over the first ever Great Iowa Summer Pet Fest.

The first of the event's two days was held Saturday at the Horizon Events Center. It's a one-stop shop for your pet, complete with contests, a trade show and even a pet-friendly concert.

Monkey monkey live from the Pet Fest!! Posted by Great Iowa Pet Expo on Saturday, July 11, 2020

The idea of a summer event gained a lot of traction after last year's fall expo, but this year's summer event is important for more reasons than just being the first of its kind.

"This is the first event that we've been to, you know, since COVID," Iowa Wiemaraner Rescue's Jordanna Kelly said. "And it's nice because people can come meet the dogs, because we are foster based. We don't allow, meet and greets at our foster home unless it's an approved app and we think it's a good match."