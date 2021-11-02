Warm up with your Valentine at the Dome After Dark

In a beautiful warm setting, see the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden in a whole new way

If you are looking for a way to warm up this Valentine's weekend the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden may be the answer. Through February 14th from 5 to 8 PM they are hosting Dome After Dark.

"Really the excitement of dome after dark is seeing the dome in a new context, and that's with a lack of light and really featuring the architecture and structure of our plants," states David Regan, Assistant Director of Retail and Guest Experience. "Its got this really warm special romantic glow and it's really exciting to see."

In a beautiful warm setting, see the dome lit up in a whole new way with your loved one, while enjoying drinks and food available for purchase from Trellis.