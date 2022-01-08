Clive Greenbelt to see major improvements in coming years

The Greenbelt Landing Project will tackle stormwater management, improve accessibility and add a staging area for programming.

CLIVE, Iowa — The city of Clive is launching its new Greenbelt Landing Project in an effort to enhance the park and adjacent areas in the Clive Greenbelt.

The Greenbelt is a 14-acre park east of NW 114th Street. The area features the Clive Aquatic Center, Community Building and Clive Festival grounds.

The project will include an update to the community building, a new stage and more.

City Assistant Manager Peter De Kock said the project will also tackle stormwater management. The project will incorporate native plant species into wetlands in order to dilute pollutants.

"It's going to be a stormwater wetland that's going to slow the water down as it comes down into the park," De Kock said. "Make it travel around through the wetland and drop its sediment and then ultimately go into the creek cleaner than it otherwise would."

Another part of the project includes making sure the Greenbelt can better handle large amounts of rain.

"It's an issue where it's a lot of water coming too fast and we have flash flooding that happens, that's a big issue in Clive that we need to be prepared for, but other times it's a matter of just controlling erosion," De Kock said. "That stormwater when it's coming can do a lot of cutting and spreading of the banks on Walnut Creek which can then get into backyards."

Other parts of the project include adding ADA access to Walnut Creek and an ADA-accessible boardwalk, which will also include educational facts for visitors.

To complete this project, De Kock said the city will need around 10 million dollars. So far, they have raised over seven million of it through private funding and are now opening up funding to the public.

Those who are interested in donating can do look into it here.