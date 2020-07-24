Greene County man pleads guilty to violating governor's coronavirus health order by hosting party

23-year-old Riley Rittgers held a party that violated the state's public health mandate established during the pandemic.

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A Paton man has pleaded guilty to two simple misdemeanors stemming from a party he hosted in April during the coronavirus pandemic.

23-year-old Riley Rittgers was arrested and charged after an April 3 party in rural Greene County. The county prosecutor said that Rittgers had allowed individuals under the age of 18 to consume/possess alcohol, and the size of the party was in violation of the then-public health order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.

Greene County deputies had cited more than 40 people at the party for possession of alcohol underage.

Earlier this month, Rittgers pleaded guilty to both counts. He was ordered to pay a $200 fine and spend four days in jail, though he was given credit for time served.