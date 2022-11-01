1 dead following Tuesday night crash in Grimes, Polk County Sheriff's Office says

The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.

GRIMES, Iowa — One person is dead following a Tuesday night crash on IA 141 just north of Grimes, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says.

The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.

A Jeep Wrangler and Ford pick-up truck were traveling northbound when the collision occurred, sending both vehicles into the median, where they rolled.

The truck driver was ejected and died on the scene. The jeep driver was treated on scene and released by medics.

Law enforcement has not released the deceased's identity at this time.

Northbound lanes on Highway 141 will be closed as this continues to be an active investigatino.

