Grimes to break ground on new library building

The building will feature several unique amenities focused on making the space more accessible and inclusive.

GRIMES, Iowa — The city of Grimes will break ground on a new library building Tuesday, June 28 at 9 a.m.

Located at the corner of North James and Beaverbrook Blvd., the building will include several unique features designed to make the library more inclusive and accessible.

“Libraries are a place for everyone,” said library director Cheryl Heid. “It is important to have a library that families of all abilities can use and enjoy.”

One highlight is a sensory room designed for nursing mothers and individuals with sensory stimulation issues.

There will also be an adult-sized changing table available to support families with older children with special needs.

In addition, the library will feature a Picture Exchange Communication System throughout the first floor to help people with communication needs.

The roughly $12 million building is being paid for through a combination of donations, city and library funds and LOSST funds.

Other new amenities in the 22,300 square foot space include five study rooms, public meeting rooms, a designated story time room, a fireplace with a coffee bar and a drive-thru book drop and pickup.