Grimes to break ground on new library building

GRIMES, Iowa — The city of Grimes will break ground on a new library building Tuesday, June 28 at 9 a.m.
Located at the corner of North James and Beaverbrook Blvd., the building will include several unique features designed to make the library more inclusive and accessible.
“Libraries are a place for everyone,” said library director Cheryl Heid. “It is important to have a library that families of all abilities can use and enjoy.”
One highlight is a sensory room designed for nursing mothers and individuals with sensory stimulation issues.
There will also be an adult-sized changing table available to support families with older children with special needs.
In addition, the library will feature a Picture Exchange Communication System throughout the first floor to help people with communication needs.
The roughly $12 million building is being paid for through a combination of donations, city and library funds and LOSST funds.
Other new amenities in the 22,300 square foot space include five study rooms, public meeting rooms, a designated story time room, a fireplace with a coffee bar and a drive-thru book drop and pickup.
Construction was first scheduled to be completed in 2021 but was halted due to COVID-19. The new library is expected to open in the fall of 2023.