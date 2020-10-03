Grinnell College telling students to leave campus due to COVID-19 concerns

Students are being asked to continue their learning online

With the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa, Grinnell College made the announcement on Tuesday that all students need to leave campus by March 23 and finish the rest of the semester at home.

There are no known cases on campus, "However, because the situation is changing so rapidly, for the good of our campus and city community, we feel compelled to move forward with plans to prevent or slow the transmission of the virus as best we can, and mitigate its risks once it comes to our community," wrote President Raynard S. Kington.

Campus will remain open until further notice and all faculty and staff should continue their regular work schedules. All students are expected to leave campus by Monday, March 23. Details on meal plans will be forthcoming.

Students who need emergency financial assistance are told to contact Student Affairs. All students are being asked to share information about their plans to leave campus.

Students who want to stay on campus with "exceptional reasons" can petition the college.

Students petitioning to remain on campus will be expected to stay within the state of Iowa for the remainder of the semester.

If a student wants to petition to remain on campus and has plans to leave the state, the student is told not to leave until he or she receives a response from Student Affairs.

If you have already left the state of Iowa and will be petitioning to stay on campus, students are asked to contact Student Affairs IMMEDIATELY.

Classes will continue to meet as scheduled through Friday, March 13. The College is preparing options for distance teaching and learning for all academic program elements (classes, labs, etc.) Starting after spring break, March 30, the College will shift to online learning (which will include students who are approved to remain on campus).

Faculty will receive information about support for on-line instruction, and we will be sharing guidance throughout the week with staff about how these new policies will impact daily operations.

Administrative offices will continue to operate, and the libraries will remain open. The possibility of other buildings, such as the BEAR, being open will be under review over Spring Break and a final determination will be made by March 30.

Additionally, all college-sponsored international and domestic travel (outbound and inbound) is suspended through May 15. Personal international travel for faculty and staff is also strongly discouraged by Grinnell College.