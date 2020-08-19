Grinnell community shelter opens for those recovering from derecho

Residents in Grinnell are finding solace in a community shelter that was set up to serve those impacted by last week's storm.

GRINNELL, Iowa — Thousands of Iowans across the state are still without power nine days after the derecho.

“We have had 364 people walk through our door needing either charging, a hot shower, or to stay the night," said Aundi Smith, volunteer at the community shelter.

Smith is a part of a group of local firefighters' wives that are Red Cross certified to run emergency shelters.

“We just got certified here in January," explained Smith. "So, it was very convenient timing that we had just gone through all of our classes and that we were able to open this emergency shelter.”

The community shelter, located at Grinnell College, is helping neighbors take hot showers, eat, use WiFi and charge electronics, sleep, and provide cooler temperatures.

To take advantage of the shelter all you need to do is show up and sign your name. No other information is needed.

The shelter will remain open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. until power is restored to every customer.