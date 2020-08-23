'This is why I live here': Grinnell residents give thanks as volunteers clean up derecho debris

More than 200 people volunteered to help around the city, cutting up branches, clearing yards and disposing of debris.

GRINNELL, Iowa — "Iowa Nice" has been on display a lot these last couple weeks, as communities across the state continue to clean up the destruction from the derecho that tore through the state.

Grinnell's cleanup saw over 200 volunteers go out to help victims of the storm, cutting branches and clearing yards for those unable to do it themselves.

Residents say all the help has been a display of what living in Iowa is all about.