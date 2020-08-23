x
'This is why I live here': Grinnell residents give thanks as volunteers clean up derecho debris

More than 200 people volunteered to help around the city, cutting up branches, clearing yards and disposing of debris.
A community shelter operates in Grinnell, Iowa, as several residents still live without power.

GRINNELL, Iowa — "Iowa Nice" has been on display a lot these last couple weeks, as communities across the state continue to clean up the destruction from the derecho that tore through the state.

Grinnell's cleanup saw over 200 volunteers go out to help victims of the storm, cutting branches and clearing yards for those unable to do it themselves.

Residents say all the help has been a display of what living in Iowa is all about.

"This is why I live here," Grinnell resident Sarah Smith said.  "This is the kind of community I want my kids to be a part of and grow up in. This is the community I grew up in. This is what I know and love so much about Grinnell. We are here to help each other."

